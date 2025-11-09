Reckless driver arrested after high speed pursuit in East Los Angeles

California Highway Patrol officers are in pursuit of an alleged reckless driver in Los Angeles.

The chase began with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in Compton, but CHP officers took over a short time after it started.

At times, the suspect could be seen driving at high speeds along the 710 Freeway, swerving around other cars while a CHP officer followed close behind.

At around 10:30 p.m., the suspect exited the freeway onto surface streets in the Southgate-East Los Angeles area.

Just five minutes later, the driver exited the vehicle and was taken into custody near Walnut Drive and Nadeau Street. They haven't yet been identified and it's unclear what charges they could face.