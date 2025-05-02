Eastbound 210 Freeway in Pasadena closed after high-speed CHP pursuit ends in violent crash

All lanes of the eastbound 210 Freeway in Pasadena are closed after a high-speed California Highway Patrol pursuit ends in a violent crash.

The CHP has issued a Sig Alert for the eastbound 210 Freeway west of State Route 2. The freeway will remain closed until further notice and there is no estimate of when it will reopen.

CHP units were in pursuit of a driver wanted for theft when the car hit the back of a dump truck on the freeway around 11 a.m. The driver's side of the car was severely damaged and debris from the crash was scattered across several lanes.

The initial call for the driver came from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office about a theft near the 200 block of Ventura Boulevard in Camarillo.

SkyCal flew over the pursuit when the driver of a black Honda CR-V was driving at high speeds on the freeway. At times, the driver reached speeds over 100 mph and swerved in and out of lanes.

CHP units have the freeway blocked off, causing significant traffic delays.