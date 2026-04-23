Driver arrested in San Gabriel Valley after leading CHP on high-speed pursuit

A driver was taken into custody in the San Gabriel Valley after leading the California Highway Patrol on a high-speed pursuit throughout Los Angeles County Thursday night.

The pursuit started around 10 p.m. in West Covina when a CHP unit attempted to pull over the driver for speeding.

Aerial footage of the pursuit showed the driver in a gray SUV swerving through lanes on the northbound 101 Freeway, using the shoulder lanes to get around other vehicles and traveling at a high rate of speed.

At certain points, the driver was traveling at speeds up to 115 mph and on the wrong side of the road.

The CHP deployed a spike strip around 10:40 p.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway and soon after, the driver stopped and was taken into custody without incident.