Watch CBS News
Local News

CHP pursuit of a possible reckless driver in Winnetka ends in deadly shooting, Los Angeles police say

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CHP pursuit ends in deadly shooting in Winnetka
CHP pursuit ends in deadly shooting in Winnetka 01:44

The pursuit of a possible reckless driver turned deadly after officers from the California Highway Patrol opened fire in Winnetka early Wednesday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department is leading the investigation of the shooting that took place around 2:30 a.m. on the 7200 block of Sunny Brae Avenue.

snapshot-2025-02-26t064715-598.jpg
The Los Angeles Police Department is leading the investigation of a California Highway Patrol pursuit that ended in a deadly shooting in Winnetka.  KNN.News

The LAPD said officers were pursuing the driver and followed them into the cul-de-sac of a residential area when the shooting took place.

Security camera footage from a neighbor's house captured the sound of when shots were fired.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. No one else was injured during the incident. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.