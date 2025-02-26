CHP pursuit of a possible reckless driver in Winnetka ends in deadly shooting, Los Angeles police say

CHP pursuit ends in deadly shooting in Winnetka

CHP pursuit ends in deadly shooting in Winnetka

CHP pursuit ends in deadly shooting in Winnetka

The pursuit of a possible reckless driver turned deadly after officers from the California Highway Patrol opened fire in Winnetka early Wednesday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department is leading the investigation of the shooting that took place around 2:30 a.m. on the 7200 block of Sunny Brae Avenue.

The Los Angeles Police Department is leading the investigation of a California Highway Patrol pursuit that ended in a deadly shooting in Winnetka. KNN.News

The LAPD said officers were pursuing the driver and followed them into the cul-de-sac of a residential area when the shooting took place.

Security camera footage from a neighbor's house captured the sound of when shots were fired.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. No one else was injured during the incident.