Pursuit suspect surrenders to police at Veterans Affairs campus in West LA

A pursuit through Orange and Los Angeles counties ended at the Veterans Affairs campus in West LA Wednesday night.

Police started chasing the driver after he allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road in Orange County.

He continued to evade California Highway Patrol officers through several freeways that went through Buena Park, Norwalk, East LA and downtown LA before exiting the 405 Freeway in Westwood.

The suspect quickly entered the VA campus through Wilshire Boulevard. He veered through the campus before pulling into a dirt patch close to the northern residential areas near the campus' golf course.

The driver led the police through the complex before parking in a dirt patch at the VA and surrendered to officers shortly after.