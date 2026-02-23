California Highway Patrol officer who died in on-duty crash had fentanyl in his system, medical examiner says

A California Highway Patrol officer who died in a single-car crash in Culver City, while on duty, had fentanyl in his system at the time of his death, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

Officer Miguel Cano, 34, of Moreno Valley, crashed his department vehicle into a tree after telling his partner he wasn't feeling that well.

The incident happened on July 2 around 12:30 a.m., after Cano and his partner arrested a person on suspicion of DUI and were transporting them. A firearm, a substance that appeared to be cocaine, and drug paraphernalia were found in the suspect's vehicle after the arrest.

Cano lost consciousness during the transport and crashed in the area of Green Valley Circle and Bristol Parkway.

At the time of the crash, first responders administered Narcan on Cano, which is a nasal spray or injection that reverses opioid overdoses in minutes.

The county's autopsy report listed the manner of death as accidental and caused by the effects of fentanyl.

Cano was married and was with the CHP for two years, having graduated from the academy in the fall of 2023.

The other two people in the police vehicle suffered minor injuries.