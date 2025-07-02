CHP vehicle involved in single-car crash in Culver City; 3 injured

At least 3 injured after CHP vehicle involved in crash in Culver City

A California Highway Patrol vehicle was involved in a single-car crash in Culver City early Wednesday morning, police say, leaving multiple people with injuries.

The Culver City Police Department said the crash occurred at about 12:30 a.m. in the area of Green Valley Circle and Bristol Parkway. The crash involved at least one CHP officer.

Images from the scene show an SUV with CHP markings with damage to the front. The SUV was off of the main road and on a dirty patch near several trees; it wasn't clear as of 6 a.m. whether the vehicle collided with a tree.

As of Wednesday morning, it wasn't clear how many of the three injured people were officers. At least one of the three sustained an injury that didn't necessitate transportation to a hospital, police said.

It's not yet clear how the crash occurred or if the vehicle was in pursuit at the time of the collision. No additional details were immediately made available.

Authorities asked the public to avoid the area between Green Valley Circle to Uplander Way as investigations played out.