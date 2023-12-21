Driver arrested after leading police on brief pursuit in San Fernando Valley

A driver wanted for making an illegal left turn was arrested by police following that began in Ventura County and ended shortly after in the San Fernando Valley on Thursday.

It's not immediately known at what time the chase began, but after California Highway Patrol officers were able to perform a successful PIT maneuver, the suspect got out of the car and ran from them on foot on Tampa Avenue.

He was tackled by pursuing officers and taken into custody without further incident.

The pursuit reportedly began with Ventura County Sheriff's Department deputies, but it was handed over to California Highway Patrol officers as the suspect fled along the freeway.

There was no further information provided.