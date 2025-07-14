Chino neighbors oppose proposal that would turn a longtime strawberry field into a mixed-use development

A sprawling field of what once housed rows and rows of strawberries could soon be slated for a new mixed-use development in Chino, drawing some vocal opposition from residents.

"It's not a development that belongs in Chino, not even resembles Chino," said Dave Gillespie. He's one of many upset about the new development that could spring up behind their homes should the proposal get approved.

The development would include dozens of units of low-income housing.

"I know that you have to build x-amount of homes within the city every year to meet standards, but I think this is absolutely ridiculous," he said. "It's hideous, it doesn't belong here."

The nearly 10-acre plot of land sitting at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Schaefer Avenue would hold more than 250 homes, some in four-story buildings, a storage facility and retail space, according to city documents.

Gillespie said that the height of the buildings, and the large amount, is where their main concern lies.

"If it was a single-family home, two-stories, no one would have an issue. No issue at all," he said. They say that the larger buildings would remove all privacy from their own two-story homes on Joy Road.

On top of that, so many new tenants and cars would impact what is already a clogged Euclid Avenue.

"Traffic going down Euclid right now, all the big rigs and diesels and stuff like that, it's too much already," said one neighbor. "It's gonna get crazy, it's gonna get really bad."

The project was already approved by the city's planning commission, but with neighbors banding together to appeal, the decision will now lie with Chino City Council. City leaders are unsure if much more can be done.

"Cities don't have as much local control over these housing projects as they once used to," said Matthew Bramlett, a spokesperson for Chino.

In April, Chino Mayor Eunice M. Ulloa wrote a letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, expressing concerns over state laws that mandate approving housing projects. Even so, Bramlett says the project will likely be approved.

"The Housing Accountability Act states that if there's two-thirds of housing on mixed-use development, it has to go through," Bramlett said. "We're legally prohibited to deny this project as it stands right now."

The city council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to discuss the decision.