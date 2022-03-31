Chino Hills teenager Addison Conely, who suffers from terminal cancer, marries boyfriend in San Diego

Addison Conely, the Chino Hills 17-year-old suffering from a terminal diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia, continues living every day to the fullest and being an inspiration to others.

On Wednesday, she and her boyfriend, Sebastian, were married in San Diego.

Earlier this month, Conley learned that a bone marrow transplant would not be enough to save her life, but the always positive teenager has stayed positive and made an effort to do things she always wanted to do.

RELATED: Exclusive: Addison Conely, battling terminal cancer, gets special graduation ceremony from Chino Hills High School

Amid her health battles, Conely kept up her studies and was able to attend a special graduation ceremony, three months earlier than normal commencement, at Chino Hills High School.

"It wasn't important to me before cancer, but seeing another milestone I went through after being able to fight all of this, I got to finish it," Conely said of graduating high school.

In the last few weeks, Addison has also gone off-roading, got a Maltipoo puppy, and attended a special prom on the beach, all things on her bucket list.

RELATED: Early prom held for Addison Conely who is battling terminal cancer diagnosis

Tying the knot with her boyfriend was another must-do for Conely.

She and her parents are hoping to continue raising awareness for childhood cancer, and continuing the program, started by Conely, of providing colorful sheets to kids in the hospital with cancer.