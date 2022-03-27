Early prom held for Addison Conely who is battling terminal cancer diagnosis

An early prom was held Saturday for Addison Conely, a 17-year-old with a devastating cancer diagnosis.

Conely was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia last June. She was getting better but earlier this month, things took a turn for the worst. Addison's father says the cancer returned and was not treatable.

Doctors told the Conely family that Addison had weeks and at most months to live. As a result, her bucket list became more urgent than ever.

In the last few weeks, Addison has gone off-roading, got a Maltipoo puppy, graduated early from high school, and attended a special prom on the beach.

"We're having a prom tonight for our daughter, Addison. She has terminal cancer. And Gold Rush Cure Foundation and Little Miss Picnics put on a prom because she's not able to do a prom in her senior year, and because of COVID, she was not able to go to prom last year. But this year, with terminal cancer, we cannot have her around a lot of people so we want to make sure that we are doing right by her in an outdoor setting with all of her best friends and just live in the dream," said Staci Berry-Conely, her step-mother.

Addison's family says she is going to live every day to the fullest. Addison and her longtime friend-turned-boyfriend-to-fiancé plan to get married this Wednesday.