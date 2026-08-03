Suspect in deadly Chino Hills kidnapping, shooting of man in trunk charged with murder

The surviving suspect, who was allegedly involved in the kidnapping and shooting death of a 60-year-old man in Chino Hills, has been charged with murder, the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office said.

Jianquan Bo, 66, is charged with murder, with a special circumstance allegation that the crime was committed in the commission of a kidnapping, the DA's office said.

Prosecutors believe that Jianquan Bo and another suspect, Zhengfeng Bo, 67, who was fatally shot during a deputy-involved shooting, kidnapped Shakur Aikebaer from his home before fatally shooting him in the trunk of a car.

"We allege that Mr. Bo knew exactly what the plan was when they went to the victim's home, what was going to be done, participated in what led up to the death of Mr. Shakur and that's why we filed murder charges against the surviving suspect," said DA Jason Anderson.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, last week the power to Aikebaer's home was interrupted. When he went outside to check the electrical panel, the suspects allegedly shot and kidnapped him.

Deputies responded to the 2100 block of Monteverde Drive after receiving reports of gunshots and screaming. They identified a suspect vehicle, and a short pursuit ended at Monteverde Drive.

When deputies ordered the two suspects to get out of the car, passenger Jianquan Bo complied and was taken into custody, but the driver, Zhengfeng Bo, did not.

Zhengfeng Bo got out of the car and walked to the vehicle's open trunk and fired his gun into the trunk. A deputy also opened fire and shot and killed Zhengfeng Bo.

Deputies discovered Aikebaer in the trunk and later determined that he had been shot when he was initially kidnapped as well.

A search warrant was issued at the Irvine home Thursday night. A neighbor told CBS News Los Angeles that Zhengfeng Bo and Aikebaer worked together in real estate investment in China and the U.S.