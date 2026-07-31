2 Irvine men identified as suspects in Chino Hills deadly kidnapping, 1 arrested other shot dead by deputy

Following Wednesday night's Chino Hills kidnapping, murder and deputy suspect shooting death, investigators say two Irvine men have been identified as the suspects, with one of them in police custody.

A 60-year-old father, Shukur Aikebaer, has been identified as the victim who was kidnapped from his Chino Hills home and investigators say he and one of the kidnapping suspects knew each other through a prior working relationship.

Some time on Wednesday night, the power to Aikebaer's home was interrupted, and when he went outside to check the electrical panel, the two suspects, Zhengfeng Bo, 67, and Jianquan Bo, 66, shot and kidnapped him, according to law enforcement.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Monteverde Drive in Chino Hills a little after 10 p.m. for reports of gunshots and screaming. They identified a suspect vehicle, and a short pursuit ended at Monteverde Drive.

When deputies ordered the two suspects out of the car, passenger Jianquan Bo got out and was taken into custody, but the driver, Zhengfeng Bo, did not comply.

Zhengfeng Bo got out of the car and walked to the vehicle's open trunk and fired his gun into the trunk. A deputy opened fire and shot and killed Zhengfeng Bo.

Deputies discovered Aikebaer in the trunk and later learned that he had been shot when he was initially kidnapped as well.

A fundraising site says Aikebaer's wife and daughter were home when he was kidnapped on Wednesday.

"He was an amazing father to three beautiful young daughters, and a loving husband to his wife," the fundraising site said.

A search warrant was issued at the Irvine home Thursday night. Jianquan Bo was arrested and booked at the West Valley Detention Center for murder and kidnapping. He remains in custody without bail.