Chino Hills deadly kidnapping leads to deputy firing at and killing alleged suspect

Investigators are working to piece together two Chino Hills neighborhood crime scenes, after a deadly kidnapping led deputies to open fire on a suspect, shooting and killing him.

Events unfolded around 10:14 p.m. Wednesday, when deputies were called to the 2100 block of Monteverde Drive for reports of gunshots and screaming.

When deputies responded, they attempted to stop the suspect vehicle racing which was down the road, and a pursuit began, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Chino Hills deadly kidnapping leads to a deputy shotting and killing a suspect. and CBS LA

The short pursuit ended at Monteverde Drive and when deputies ordered the two people out of the car, the passenger got out and was taken into custody, but the driver did not comply.

According to authorities, the driver got out of the car, walked to the open trunk and fired his gun into the trunk. Home surveillance video captured the incident.

"A deputy involved shooting occurred and the suspect was struck," SBCSD said in a news release.

Deputies discovered that a man was in the trunk and had been shot by the suspect. He had been kidnapped at Monteverde Drive before the pursuit.

No deputies were injured and the investigation is ongoing. It is not known if the suspects knew the victim.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (909) 890-4904.