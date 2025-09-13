Watch CBS News
Chino police investigating stabbing that left 21-year-old man dead

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Chino police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened late Friday night. 

They were called to the 13000 block of 9th Street at around 11:40 p.m. after learning of a fight that was ongoing in the area, according to a news release from the Chino Police Department. 

Upon arrival, they found the victim, 21-year-old Angel Martinez, of Upland, suffering from a stab wound. He was declared dead at the scene. 

"Detectives determined that Martinez had been stabbed during an altercation involving multiple subjects," police said.

Two suspects were arrested following the incident. They have been identified as Chino residents Joshua Rivera, 18, and Justin Rodriguez, 29. 

"Prior to the incident, Rivera and Martinez were involved in a verbal dispute," the Chino police release said. "Rivera and Rodriguez later returned, leading to a physical confrontation during which the stabbing occurred."

Each was booked on suspicion of murder.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (909) 334-3035. 

