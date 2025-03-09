Chinatown Firecracker Run celebrates 47th year with races, festivities, and community spirit

The Chinatown Firecracker Run, one of the biggest races in the country, will mark its 47th year by firing the starting pistol.

This year, however, the event is starting later than usual. It normally coincides with the Lunar New Year celebration. However, the delay was due to the fires.

And while it comes right after daylight savings, leaving some participants looking a little sleepy, the excitement will soon build as the firecrackers go off.

KCAL9's Amber Lee will lead the opening ceremony, and will then join about 8,000 people who have preregistered this year for the run.

Last year, 9,000 people participated. Sunday's event features 5K and 10K races, as well as the Kitty Run, a booth, and a community fair that's free to the public. There will also be traditional line dances.

Attendees will have the chance to experience Chinatown's culture and share it with the greater Los Angeles community, while also raising money for nonprofits and elementary schools.

Organizers shared that they are feeling heavy-hearted this morning due to the recent death of one of the event's cofounders, but they are excited to see everyone come together to enjoy the event.