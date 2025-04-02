Child's body discovered along Ventura County road near McGrath State Beach

The Los Angeles Police Department and FBI discovered a child's body, matching the description of a missing 13-year-old, along a Ventura County road near a local beach Wednesday.

LAPD officials said the young boy's family reported him missing on Sunday when he did not come home after visiting an acquaintance in Lancaster. LAPD's elite Robbery-Homicide Division took over the missing person's investigation two days after the child's disappearance, which led them to the small woodland area along N. Harbor Boulvard, adjacent to the McGrath State Beach.

There, detectives, with help from the FBI, discovered a body matching the description of the missing teen. As the investigation is in the beginning stages, police could not confirm the identity of the remains and have not determined the cause of death.