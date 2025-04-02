Watch CBS News
Child's body discovered along Ventura County road near McGrath State Beach

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
13-year-old boy found dead on side of Ventura County road
13-year-old boy found dead on side of Ventura County road 01:40

The Los Angeles Police Department and FBI discovered a child's body, matching the description of a missing 13-year-old, along a Ventura County road near a local beach Wednesday. 

LAPD officials said the young boy's family reported him missing on Sunday when he did not come home after visiting an acquaintance in Lancaster. LAPD's elite Robbery-Homicide Division took over the missing person's investigation two days after the child's disappearance, which led them to the small woodland area along N. Harbor Boulvard, adjacent to the McGrath State Beach. 

There, detectives, with help from the FBI, discovered a body matching the description of the missing teen. As the investigation is in the beginning stages, police could not confirm the identity of the remains and have not determined the cause of death. 

