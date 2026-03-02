Children's party DJ charged with raping teenage girl in Orange County

The Orange County District Attorney's Office charged a 32-year-old children's party DJ from Los Alamitos, accused of raping an unconscious 17-year-old girl.

Glenn Canyon Childers, 32, has also been charged with one count of rape by use of drugs, one felony count of possession of child pornography and seven misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.

He faces a maximum of eight years and eight months in prison and one year in Orange County Jail if convicted on all counts.

"The trauma endured by victims of sexual assault is a sentence that they can never escape," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

Prosecutors said that in August 2025, an underage girl told the Los Alamitos Police Department that she had been given illicit drugs and then sexually assaulted. Officers identified Childers as a suspect and also believed he possessed child pornography.

"Crimes of sexual violence will never be tolerated and we as a society must send a strong message that no child is a sexual object, and those individuals who prey on children for their own sexual gratification will be identified, they will be arrested, and they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Spitzer said.

Police arrested Childers on Feb. 24, 2026, at his Los Alamitos home and booked him into Orange County Jail. He was released on a $100,000 bond.

"This arrest demonstrates our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the most vulnerable members of our community," said Los Alamitos Police Chief Michael Claborn. "I am incredibly proud of the diligent work our detectives have done to move this case forward. We urge anyone who may have been impacted to come forward — your voice matters, and you will be heard and supported."

Anyone with information about additional victims is asked to contact Los Alamitos Police Detective Smith at (562) 431-2255 ext. 490 or by email at ssmith@cityoflosalamitos.org.