Watch CBS News
Local News

Children's Hospital Los Angeles kicks off Halloween card drive as LA Kings match in donations

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Read Full Bio
Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Children's Hospital Los Angeles is kicking off its annual Halloween card drive, hoping to spread spooky cheer to patients and raise some funds.

Longtime CHLA supporters, the LA Kings have pledged to donate $1 for every card sent by Oct. 30, up to a total of $50,000.

Participants in the card drive can choose from three ready-to-color animal designs, including a giraffe, a peacock, or an elephant, followed by a personal message of encouragement.

"The highlight for so many of our kids is receiving the thoughtful Halloween cards sent from around the world," Carol Hamamoto, Director of Child Life and Expressive Arts and Therapies, and Volunteer Resources at CHLA, said.

"Seeing the community come together in support of our families brings comfort, hope, and a sense of connection during their hospital stay."

CHLA's Child Life team will print the completed cards and hand-deliver them to patients, along with goodie bags. The hospital will also host its annual Pumpkin Party, bringing Halloween to young patients with festive games, arts and crafts, and costumes.

For more information on the Halloween card drive, visit CHLA.org/Halloween.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles has been named among the top 10 pediatric hospitals in the United States in U.S. News & World Report's 2026-27 Best Children's Hospitals rankings.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue