Children's Hospital Los Angeles kicks off Halloween card drive as LA Kings match in donations

Children's Hospital Los Angeles is kicking off its annual Halloween card drive, hoping to spread spooky cheer to patients and raise some funds.

Longtime CHLA supporters, the LA Kings have pledged to donate $1 for every card sent by Oct. 30, up to a total of $50,000.

Participants in the card drive can choose from three ready-to-color animal designs, including a giraffe, a peacock, or an elephant, followed by a personal message of encouragement.

"The highlight for so many of our kids is receiving the thoughtful Halloween cards sent from around the world," Carol Hamamoto, Director of Child Life and Expressive Arts and Therapies, and Volunteer Resources at CHLA, said.

"Seeing the community come together in support of our families brings comfort, hope, and a sense of connection during their hospital stay."



CHLA's Child Life team will print the completed cards and hand-deliver them to patients, along with goodie bags. The hospital will also host its annual Pumpkin Party, bringing Halloween to young patients with festive games, arts and crafts, and costumes.

For more information on the Halloween card drive, visit CHLA.org/Halloween.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles has been named among the top 10 pediatric hospitals in the United States in U.S. News & World Report's 2026-27 Best Children's Hospitals rankings.