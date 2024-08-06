Chevy Camaro allegedly causes severe crash with suspected drunk driver

Chevy Camaro allegedly causes suspected drunk driver to crash into parked cars

Chevy Camaro allegedly causes suspected drunk driver to crash into parked cars

Detectives need help finding the Chevy Camaro that caused a suspected drunk driver to crash into parked cars near Koreatown last month.

The non-contact collision happened on July 20 at about 2 a.m. when a Nissan Frontier started driving on the wrong side of the road near Normandie Avenue and 1st Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. After a short period of time, a blue Chevrolet Camaro swerved into the same lane, causing the Nissan to crash into nearby parked cars.

LAPD sent this mock-up of the Chevy Camaro involved in the crash. LAPD

The Camaro sped off and did not stop to help the people inside the crashed SUV.

The Los Angeles Fire Department took a 31-year-old woman to a nearby hospital after she sustained severe injuries. The driver of her car, 35-year-old Luis Sanches-Galicia, was booked with felony DUI.

Anyone with information about the crash should call West Traffic detectives at (213) 473-0234. During non-business hours, call 1(877) 527-3247.

Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477. Tips can also be texted to 274637. All texts should start with the letters "LAPD."