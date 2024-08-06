Watch CBS News
Chevy Camaro allegedly causes severe crash with suspected drunk driver

By Matthew Rodriguez

Detectives need help finding the Chevy Camaro that caused a suspected drunk driver to crash into parked cars near Koreatown last month. 

The non-contact collision happened on July 20 at about 2 a.m. when a Nissan Frontier started driving on the wrong side of the road near Normandie Avenue and 1st Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. After a short period of time, a blue Chevrolet Camaro swerved into the same lane, causing the Nissan to crash into nearby parked cars. 

LAPD sent this mock-up of the Chevy Camaro involved in the crash.  LAPD

The Camaro sped off and did not stop to help the people inside the crashed SUV. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department took a 31-year-old woman to a nearby hospital after she sustained severe injuries. The driver of her car, 35-year-old Luis Sanches-Galicia, was booked with felony DUI. 

Anyone with information about the crash should call West Traffic detectives at (213) 473-0234. During non-business hours, call 1(877) 527-3247. 

Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477. Tips can also be texted to 274637. All texts should start with the letters "LAPD."

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

