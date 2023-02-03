Watch CBS News
Local News

Chemical spill prompts hazardous materials investigation in Irvine

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Chemical spill prompts hazardous materials investigation in Irvine
Chemical spill prompts hazardous materials investigation in Irvine 01:01

A chemical spill in Irvine prompted a hazardous materials investigation Thursday evening. 

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene before 8 p.m. for a reported smell of gas in at the apartment, but they deemed the incident to be suspicious and contacted Irvine Police Department for assistance.

Orange County Fire Authority reported that two people were evaluated at the scene, but denied medical care. 

Authorities evacuated all of the occupants while firefighters worked to ventilate the unit at the Village Apartments, located in the 4200 block of Spectrum Drive. 

Officers are working on a search warrant for the unit so they can further investigate. 

It was not immediately clear what the spilled chemical was. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 2, 2023 / 9:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.