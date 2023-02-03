Chemical spill prompts hazardous materials investigation in Irvine

A chemical spill in Irvine prompted a hazardous materials investigation Thursday evening.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene before 8 p.m. for a reported smell of gas in at the apartment, but they deemed the incident to be suspicious and contacted Irvine Police Department for assistance.

Orange County Fire Authority reported that two people were evaluated at the scene, but denied medical care.

Authorities evacuated all of the occupants while firefighters worked to ventilate the unit at the Village Apartments, located in the 4200 block of Spectrum Drive.

Officers are working on a search warrant for the unit so they can further investigate.

It was not immediately clear what the spilled chemical was.

There is a large presence of police and fire personnel at the Village Apartments in reference to a hazmat incident. The affected apartment is in the 4200 block of Spectrum. No other residences were evacuated. Officers are assisting with traffic and pedestrian control in the area. pic.twitter.com/DFwplk85iQ — Irvine Police Department (@IrvinePolice) February 3, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for details.