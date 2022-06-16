Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture to open Saturday at Riverside Art Museum

The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture of the Riverside Art Museum opens Saturday in downtown Riverside, presenting one of the largest and finest collections of Chicano art throughout the world.

The center, which will be fondly referred to as "The Cheech," is the product of four decades worth of collection from legendary actor, comedian and philanthropist Cheech Marin, which is reportedly more than 700 pieces in all.

Prior to its opening on Saturday, June 18, Marin welcomed media members for an exclusive look at The Cheech and the art he has been collecting since the 1980s.

He was expected to speak at the special dedication ahead of its formal opening.

They were given exterior views of The Cheech, which was designed with preserved historic and vintage architectural elements, as detailed by a press release from Riverside Art Museum.

Additionally, they were given a sneak peak at two inaugural exhibits including "Cheech Collects," which "weaves a story of Cheech Marin's 40-year journey as an art collector, as well as a first glimpse at all of the completed exhibits.

Marin was joined by María Esther Fernández, the Artistic Director of the newest center at the Riverside Art Museum, Drew Oberjuerge, Riverside Art Museum's Executive Director, Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson, John Lesak and Elisa Skaggs, architects with Page & Turnbull and Kulapat Yantrasast of WHY, and Einar and Jamex de la Torre, artists whose works are featured at the center, amongst many others.