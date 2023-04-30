Chargers, Rams bolster rosters with Day 3 picks of 2023 NFL Draft; take standout QBs Bennett, Duggan

A highly-eventful NFL Draft weekend wrapped up Saturday, with teams making the final three rounds worth of selections in Kansas City.

Both the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams had a bevy of picks to make on the final day, with both teams combining for 15 different drafted players on Saturday alone.

The Rams, who had an astounding 11 picks on Saturday, made their first pick of the day — No. 128 overall — selecting standout Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to back-to-back National Titles in his final two seasons. Most recently, he wowed the crowds at SoFi Stadium in January when he had 304 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions while rushing for 39 yards and two more scores in a lopsided 65-7 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Bolts also added a stellar college QB to their roster, using the No. 239 pick on TCU quarterback Max Duggan. He's the third Horned Frog selected by the Chargers and fifth heading to Los Angeles after the Rams selected offensive lineman Steve Avila in the second round and defensive back Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson on Saturday — the nephew of Chargers Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson, who also played college ball at TCU.

Duggan will join former teammates in wide receivers Quentin Johnston, who the Chargers selected with the No. 21 pick on Friday, and Derius Davis.

While the Chargers focused mostly on the offensive end of the ball, using four of their seven picks on offensive players, they did a trio of defensive players, staying local in selecting USC's Tuli Tuipulotu and South L.A.-native Daiyan Henley and snagging Boise State's defensive tackle Scott Matlock.

The Rams, on the other hand, evenly mixed their 14 picks between offensive and defensive players. With the final pick of the draft, commonly referred to as Mr. Irrelevant, the Rams selected Toledo defensive end Desjuan Johnson.

For a full glimpse of how each team fared over the course of the 2023 NFL Draft:

Los Angeles Chargers

Round 1, No. 21: Quentin Johnston — TCU wide receiver

Round 2, No. 54: Tuli Tuipulotu — USC defensive end

Round 3, No. 85: Daiyan Henley — Washington State linebacker

Round 4, No. 125: Derius Davis — TCU wide receiver

Round 5, No. 156: Jordan McFadden — Clemson defensive lineman

Round 6, No. 200: Scott Matlock — Boise State defensive lineman

Round 7, No. 239: Max Duggan — TCU quarterback

Los Angeles Rams