Chargers select WR Quentin Johnston with 21st pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers have selected Texas Christian University wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the 21st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Johnston, who played three seasons with the Horned Frogs before declaring for the draft, totaled 1,069 yards and six touchdowns in 2022 as TCU fought their way to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The 6'4" receiver was a crucial part of their upset over No. 2 ranked Michigan, when he compiled 163 receiving yards, including a massive game-changing 76-yard touchdown.

He was a two-time First-Team All-Big 12 player with the Horned Frogs.

NFL's draft profile notes that Johnston is a "long-striding vertical threat who can open up and separate when allowed to keep his feet moving in space."

The Texas native, just 21, will now line up with the likes of other Bolts receivers in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams as outlets for star quarterback Justin Herbert as they look to bounce back from a disappointing end to the 2022-23 season.

The last TCU player selected by the Chargers in the NFL Draft was none other than Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson, with the No. 5 pick in the 2001 Draft.