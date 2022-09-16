Chargers QB day-to-day after suffering fracture to rib cartilage

After taking a big hit to his ribs in Thursday night's thriller against the Kansas City Chiefs, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert proved that he does not lack toughness.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 15: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers lays on the ground after being hit during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. / Getty Images

The Bolts' franchise quarterback was clearly in serious pain after absorbing a punishing blow from Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna late in the 4th quarter.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 15: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers scrambles and throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. / Getty Images

The fear for Chargers fans was that Herbert suffered a devastating injury and would not be able to finish the game.

But after sitting out one play and returning the next, Herbert finished the game and got the Bolts back within one score with just over a minute to go.

He did that despite suffering a punishing rib injury that clearly altered his ability and demeanor.

After undergoing an x-ray, Herbert was diagnosed with a fracture to his rib cartilage, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley announced Friday to reporters.

Herbert will be reevaluated on Wednesday and the team will determine then whether he can practice for the Bolts' Week 3 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The good news is that there are no broken ribs for Herbert.

Though there is a chance that Herbert misses next week's game at SoFi Stadium against Jacksonville, the damage could have been a lot worse.

If Herbert is unable to play, veteran backup Chase Daniel will get the start for Los Angeles. He is 2-3 all-time when starting at quarterback.

Herbert finished the game completing 33 of 48 pass attempts for 334 yards, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception.

The interception was arguably the Chargers' undoing against Kansas City.

Tied at 17 with 10:39 left in the game, the Chargers were knocking on the door with 1st and Goal when Herbert committed a costly turnover. His intended pass for tight end Gerald Everett was picked off by Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson and returned 99 yards for an interception-returned touchdown.

That was a 14-point switch that ultimately Herbert & Co. were unable to recover from.