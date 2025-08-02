Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman arrested on weapons charges, held without bail

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman is being held without bail after he was arrested on weapons charges on Friday night, authorities confirmed.

In a statement, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said deputies in South L.A. conducted a traffic stop on Perryman at about 9:30 p.m. for vehicle code violations. During that stop, deputies found five firearms inside the vehicle.

Of those firearms, two were assault-style rifles. He was arrested on suspicion of weapons violation charges.

Perryman was cooperative with deputies, the department said.

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 19: Denzel Perryman #6 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs out of the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on December 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. / Getty Images

He's currently being held without bail at the South Los Angeles Sheriff's Station. He's scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

In a joint statement, the Chargers and Perryman's agent said they are aware of a matter involving him and are gathering information.

The extent of his potential charges are not yet clear.

Perryman, 32, was drafted by the then-San Diego Chargers in 2015. He spent the first six seasons of his career with the franchise before brief stints with the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans. The former Pro Bowl linebacker returned to L.A. before the start of the 2024 season, when he started 11 games for the Chargers and served as a captain on the defense.