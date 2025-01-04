Chargers active safety Alohi Gilman off injured reserve for their game at Las Vegas

The Los Angeles Chargers activated safety Alohi Gilman off injured reserve on Saturday. Gilman is expected to be in the lineup on Sunday when the playoff-bound Chargers (10-6) wrap up the regular season at Las Vegas.

Gilman has missed the past five games because of a hamstring injury. The five-year veteran has started 10 games this season, with 47 tackles and an interception.

The Chargers are light at safety after Elijah Molden suffered a broken fibula during the second half at New England on Dec. 28. Molden was second on the team with three interceptions.

Los Angeles also downgraded linebacker Denzel Perryman to out for Sunday's game because of a groin injury. Running back Gus Edwards (ankle) and wide receiver Josh Palmer (foot) were also declared out on Friday.

Wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick and safety Eddie Jackson have been elevated from the practice squad.