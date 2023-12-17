Report: G League player from Beverly Hills charged with murder of woman in Las Vegas

A G League player originally from Beverly Hills and his girlfriend have been accused of killing a woman in Las Vegas, police said on Sunday.

Chance Comanche, 27, who graduated from Beverly Hills High School, and his 19-year-old girlfriend Sakari Harnden were both arrested in recent days for their alleged connection to the disappearance of 23-year-old Washington woman Marayna Rodgers, according to the Las Vegas Police Department.

Detectives learned that Rodgers was out with friends on Dec. 5 when she arranged to meet with Harnden, who would bring her boyfriend along. Comanche was in the area as his team had a matchup against the Las Vegas-based G League Ignite that same day.

"Early in the investigation, detectives suspected foul play and obtained evidence to arrest Harnden and her boyfriend Comanche for their role in the kidnapping and disappearance of Rodgers," the LVPD statement said.

Both were initially charged with first-degree kidnapping charges after family members reported Rodgers, a medical assistant from Washington, missing on Dec. 7, police noted.

However, after Rodgers' remains were discovered in the desert outside of Henderson, Nevada, police indicated that the the charges against Comanche and Harnden will be amended to open murder.

"Detectives determined that Harnden and Comanche were responsible for the murder of Rodgers," said the statement from LVPD.

Comanche most recently played with the Stockton Kings, the G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, but was released by the team on Friday after he was arrested by the FBI in Sacramento. Police expect that he will be extradited to Nevada for the charges after a scheduled appearance in Sacramento court on Tuesday.

Harnden was arrested on Dec. 13 in Las Vegas and is being held on $500,000 bail, KLAS-TV reported.

After graduating from BHHS in 2015, Harnden committed to play basketball for the University of Arizona. He was undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft and has spent time playing basketball with both the G League and internationally. He appeared in one NBA game with the Portland Trail Blazers in April 2023.