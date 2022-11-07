Championship Sunday for LAFC, club's fans

The party continued Sunday for the Los Angeles Football Club after winning its first ever MLS Cup title.

Thousands of people gathered Sunday at Exposition Park to celebrate LAFC's first ever MLS Cup title victory.

LAFC played its first match in 2018 and the club wasted no time making a name for itself as one of the league's top clubs.

On Saturday the Black and Gold beat the Philadelphia Union in penalty kicks to win its first ever MLS Cup title.

Fans filled in at Exposition Park outside of the club's home field at Banc of California Stadium.

The team's players, coaches and staff rode double decker buses into Exposition Park with the MLS Cup front and center.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 05: Carlos Vela #10 of LAFC lifts the trophy to celebrate after winning the MLS Cup Final match between Philadelphia Union and LAFC as part of the MLS Cup Final 2022 at Banc of California Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Omar Vega / Getty Images

A nice celebration for the team and its faithful fanbase to enjoy the championship.

"It's honestly beautiful because it's their five year celebration. So it's perfect and I know we're going to continue," Karen Mota told CBSLA Reporter Rick Montanez.

After failing to make the playoffs in 2021, LAFC easily made the postseason this year for the fourth time in five years.

The club beat out Philadelphia for the Supporters' Shield, the trophy for the best regular season record, which gave LAFC home field advantage for the MLS Cup.

Saturday's thrilling victory was the perfect ending to a remarkable year for LAFC and its fans.

"It's really been about the community. You can see in five years we've been able to take over a city that had a club that wasn't doing it's job," Sam Ko told Montanez.

After building arguably the top roster in MLS and running through the league under first-year manager Steve Cherundolo, LAFC became the latest team to win a championship in Los Angeles.

"I've been a season ticket holder since 2018 and the amount of emotions I felt yesterday was insane. I just can't believe it," Melissa Gonzalez said. "It's unbelievable. It's the city of champions, you know. What else did you expect? A Hollywood ending.'