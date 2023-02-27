Watch CBS News
Local

Cerritos shooting investigation shuts down Gahr High School

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Cerritos shooting investigation shuts down Gahr High School
Cerritos shooting investigation shuts down Gahr High School 01:34
cerritos-gahr-high-school-shooting.jpg
A car-to-car shooting early Monday morning led investigators to a Gahr High School parking lot, prompting the school to cancel morning classes. KCAL News

A car-to-car shooting early Monday morning led investigators to a Gahr High School parking lot, prompting the school to close the campus until at least noon.

L.A. County sheriff's investigators believe a car-to-car shooting ended with a fatality. The shooting occurred under the 605 Freeway overpass of Artesia Blvd. at about 2 a.m.

Someone in an unidentified suspect vehicle reportedly fired shots into a gold Toyota Corolla, according to the sheriff's department.

The Corolla drove from the underpass into a parking lot at Gahr High School, located at 11111 Artesia Blvd., where someone in the car called 911.

Arriving deputies found one man in the car with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Three other people were also in the car. They were being interviewed by investigators Monday morning.

There were no descriptions of a suspect or a suspect vehicle immediately released.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 7:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.