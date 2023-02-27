Cerritos shooting investigation shuts down Gahr High School

A car-to-car shooting early Monday morning led investigators to a Gahr High School parking lot, prompting the school to cancel morning classes. KCAL News

A car-to-car shooting early Monday morning led investigators to a Gahr High School parking lot, prompting the school to close the campus until at least noon.

L.A. County sheriff's investigators believe a car-to-car shooting ended with a fatality. The shooting occurred under the 605 Freeway overpass of Artesia Blvd. at about 2 a.m.

Someone in an unidentified suspect vehicle reportedly fired shots into a gold Toyota Corolla, according to the sheriff's department.

The Corolla drove from the underpass into a parking lot at Gahr High School, located at 11111 Artesia Blvd., where someone in the car called 911.

Arriving deputies found one man in the car with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Three other people were also in the car. They were being interviewed by investigators Monday morning.

There were no descriptions of a suspect or a suspect vehicle immediately released.