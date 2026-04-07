LA County authorities issue warning after hidden camera found in front yard of home

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has issued a public advisory after a hidden camera was found in the front yard of a home in Cerritos, another incident in a growing trend of burglary tactics across Southern California.

In a post on social media, LASD officials advised the public to be aware of their surroundings around their home and to report anything out of the ordinary after the hidden surveillance camera was found hidden in bushes outside a home in the 12500 block of Summerwind Street in Cerritos.

"Similar devices have also been discovered in bushes and on poles in other areas of the city," the post said. "Authorities warn that burglars may plant these devices to monitor homes and activity."

The disguised camera that was discovered outside of a home in Cerritos. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

In recent years, there have been many similar discoveries reported across Southern California, with hidden cameras found in the yards of homes from Palos Verdes, West Covina and Arcadia in Los Angeles County to Upland, Chino Hills and Temecula, for which three Colombian nationals were arrested, in the Inland Empire. In late 2024, New York Police Department officials said that hidden cameras were part of a nationwide trend targeting homeowners.