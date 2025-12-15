Investigation underway in Cerritos after man and woman found dead inside home

An investigation is underway after a man and woman were found dead inside a home in Cerritos on Monday morning.

Deputies were called to the 12700 block of Andy Street at around 11:45 a.m. upon learning of the incident, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Both of the victims, neither of whom has been identified, were pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

There was no information provided on the circumstances surrounding their deaths as the investigation got underway on Monday.

Deputies told CBS Los Angeles that there was not believed to be any danger to the public and that there were no outstanding suspects.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.