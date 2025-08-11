Watch CBS News
Central California man arrested for deadly shooting in Riverside County

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A Central California man was behind bars on Monday in connection with a deadly shooting in Riverside County last week. 

The incident happened a little before 9 p.m. on Thursday near Elizabeth Street and Woodward Street in Mead Valley, which is located between Perris and Moreno Valley, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies were called to the area after learning of an assault and arrived to find the victim, 30-year-old Giovanni Martinez, suffering from gunshot wounds outside of a home. He was declared dead at the scene. 

Central Homicide Unit investigators took over the case, quickly identifying 51-year-old Turlock resident Raul Joe Varela as a suspect.

While serving a search warrant early Sunday morning, deputies arrested Turlock and booked him on suspicion of murder. He remains behind bars on $1 million bail. 

Investigators did not share details on a motive in the incident. 

