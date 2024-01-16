Cell tower proposal elicits spirited debate in San Clemente

A proposal that would revive an abandoned cell tower and turn it into a mega tower has incited fierce debate amongst San Clemente residents, who flooded a town hall meeting on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

Residents who oppose the plan say that when they purchased homes in the area they were told that the tower would never be used after it was abandoned decades ago.

However, when they started to notice construction crews they jumped into action to make sure that the site remains safe for their families and others living nearby.

The now-inactive microwave tower, which was built in the area in the 1960s, is being eyed by two major telecommunications companies — including Dish Network — to be outfitted with new cell equipment and powered back on.

As a result, the homeowner's association in the area has put the city of San Clemente on notice of its intent to sue, especially since in some cases the tower is no farther than 150 feet from some homes.

"Personally, for me, it's health and safety. I have three young kids," said Courtney Morrow, a resident of the neighborhood and one of the many spearheading the campaign to keep the site shut down. "This was done with no notification to the community, no community input. It was done behind closed doors and it was improper."

She was one of the dozens of people who addressed San Clemente City Council members at Tuesday's meeting to express their rampant disagreement with the proposal.

Now, city council members are left with the decision to either revoke or modify the application for the cell facility, exempt it from the California Environmental Equality Act — which prevents protections from significant health risks — or create conditions for its approval, including safety improvements.

HOA Board President Bert Levesque said that they aren't trying to shut the plan down entirely, they just want the work to be done through the proper channels.

"We're not gonna like it, but at least it's been done properly," Levesque said.

An attorney representing one of the two telecommunications companies said that they are not violating their agreement, and that they are constantly working to address trespassing and vandalism concerns that may occur at the site.