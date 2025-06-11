CBS Los Angeles unveils new augmented/virtual reality immersive studio

CBS Los Angeles recognizes the importance of staying up to date with the latest technology and advancements to enhance the storytelling experience. That's why CBS Los Angeles is unveiling its new augmented/virtual reality immersive studio.

The new AR/VR set is launching June 11, introducing an exciting way to deliver weather and news, immersing audiences in the story instead of just viewing it.

CBS Los Angeles announces the launch of its groundbreaking AR/VR technology studio. kcal news

"This week, we're launching our AR/VR Studio, and that will be the first of its kind in Southern California," said Tim Wieland, regional president and general manager of CBS Los Angeles. "Storytelling is at the core of everything we do here, and that includes weather."

With the ever-changing and often unpredictable weather across Southern California, meteorologists will be able to use the entire studio as a blank canvas to create realistic 3D weather elements such as clouds, wind streamlines and storm systems.

KCAL News meteorologist Dani Ruberti uses the newly launched AR/VR technology studio. kcal news

CBS Los Angeles is committed to providing audiences with quality newscasts that contain valuable information, and the AR/VR studio will help continue that mission.

"Southern California has a wild diversity of microclimates, and so this allows us to literally walk through communities and neighborhoods and show differences in the weather at different times of day," Wieland said.

CBS Bay Area has created the proprietary blueprint of the cutting-edge AR/VR technology that's being implemented across CBS Stations, in CBS News national broadcasts, and streaming on CBS News 24/7.