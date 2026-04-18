CBS LA Cares and Heal The Bay team up for Santa Monica beach clean-up

Just two days before Earth Day, CBS LA Cares and Heal The Bay are partnering up to make sure one of Southern California's crown jewels stays clean and fun for the whole family.

On Saturday, volunteers will gather near the Santa Monica Pier to pick up trash and clean up the beach between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The event, named "Nothin' But Sand," is monthly for Heal The Bay, a nonprofit that has aimed to make waters safe around the Los Angeles-area coast.

Heal The Bay's mission, which its been conducting since 1985, has taken on new meaning since last January when the Palisades Fire devastated beautiful waterside communities like Malibu and the Pacific Palisades.

Heal The Bay Associate Director of Science and Policy Annelisa Moe said she can clearly see impacts on marine life when collecting samples along the coast in the months since the deadly fire.

"That's an area where structures right on the coast have burned," Moe said. "Seeing the immediate impacts to people, clearly, but also to the marine life in one space ... it's impactful."

Those looking to volunteer can meet near tower 1550 near the Santa Monica Pier.