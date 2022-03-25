Catholics in SoCal, worldwide hold special moment of prayer for Ukraine Friday

Thousands of Catholics in Southern California joined millions more across the world Friday morning in a special moment of prayer to call for an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Catholic parishes and schools across the region rang their bells 29 times to mark the 29 days since Russia invaded Ukraine.

They also livestreamed a consecration from Pope Francis beginning at 9 a.m. Pacific time termed "the Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord, when the Holy Father will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, entrusting their peoples to Our Lady's maternal care and protection, and for the end of the war and violence," according to a news release from the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, which includes all Catholic parishes in L.A., Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Catholics are also being encouraged to make donations to the relief effort here.

"Friends, we are all deeply disturbed by the war in Ukraine, and the unconscionable attacks on innocent men, women, and children in their homes and neighborhoods," Archbishop José H. Gomez, who leads the Archdiocese of L.A., said in a video message.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to the pope and asked him to play a "mediating role" in helping end the war.

The Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord refers to the time when the Angel Gabriel visited Mary to tell her she would be the mother of the savior. A solemnity holds the highest rank among church celebrations and there are 24 days so marked on the annual liturgical calendar.

During this day, the faithful are called to help pregnant women. The Hail Mary prayer was created based on the Annunciation of the Lord.