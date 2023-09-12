Catalytic converter thieves fire a shot before fleeing Mt. Washington neighborhood
Two suspects were trying to steal a catalytic converter early Tuesday morning in a Mt. Washington neighborhood when they were interrupted by an onlooker and fired a gunshot as they fled the scene.
Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the 3000 block of Isabel Drive, Mt. Washington, to a call of shots fired. Two men in a dark-colored four-door vehicle were in progress of the theft just before 4:30 a.m.
A neighbor walked out of their house to see what was going on, and that's when one of the suspects fired a shot in the air and sped off in their vehicle.
No one was injured, and the theft was unsuccessful.
