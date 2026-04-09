2 people killed in Catalina Island plane crash, LA County Fire Department says

A small airplane crashed in Avalon around 12:30 p.m. Thursday and the two people who were on board are dead, according to authorities.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the two-seater aircraft was last tracked at Salta Verde Point, on Catalina Island.

Catalina Island Google maps

Baywatch Avalon and the Avalon Fire Department responded to the crash. Two people were dead at the scene, LACoFD said.

"This is a tragedy and my heart goes out to the loved ones of those who lost their lives," LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement. "I am grateful to our paramedics and Sheriff's deputies who quickly reached this remote area and are handling this incident with professionalism and care."

The Catalina Island Conservancy said the plane crashed in a remote area southwest of the city of Avalon. The organization, which oversees the stewardship of the island's wildlife, said it has closed all hiking trails and roads near the crash site.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that two lives were lost in this incident and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those on board," Catalina Island Conservancy said in a statement.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash of the Airplane Factory Sling.