Casa Romantica announces plans for soft reopening Memorial Day weekend

Casa Romantica, the beloved Orange County landmark that recently closed after a mudslide left it dangerously perched on the edge of a cliffside in San Clemente, is set to reopen as soon as Memorial Day weekend.

The soft opening, which is slated to take place on May 25, comes weeks after land continuously shifted underneath the cultural center for several days, prompting all operations to cease immediately.

Guests are invited to "share progress of the grounds and highlight the undamaged spaces" before the grand reopening the next day, according to Amy Behrens, the executive director of Casa Romantica.

The decision to reopen only comes after San Clemente city officials "identified the locations on the site that are safe from the damage caused by the landslide and present no danger to the staff or public," Behrens said.

As the recovery process continues, Casa Romantica is taking donations to help repair the lingering damage.

Several adjacent buildings, some of which act as condominiums, were also evacuated due to the landslide. The state of those buildings remains unclear.