Los Angeles-area Halloween event returns with hand-carved pumpkins

The annual "Carved" event at Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge has returned just in time for spooky season.

The event, known for its Halloween-time decorations, features hand-carved giant pumpkins, hay mazes and luminous jack-o'-lanterns.

Descanso Gardens transforms its grounds for the Halloween season. The event highlights the work of artists who carve pumpkins and logs of wood, displaying intricate designs.

When: Oct. 3-30, 2025 (entry times: 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9 p.m.)

Where: Descanso Gardens 1418 Descanso Drive La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011

"We have a wonderful tradition; it happens every day in October, and you can come in the evenings and see thousands of pumpkins," said Jennifer Errico, Director of Communications at Descanso Gardens.

Errico said the Carved event has been going on for three years and it was inspired by their winter Enchanted event that showcases Christmas lights and festive decorations. She added that they want to focus on putting together a family-friendly and accessible event.

Carved also honors the Day of the Dead (Día de Muertos) holiday that is traditionally celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2. It involves paying respect to loved ones who have died with colorful altars or ofrendas. Errico said over the years, people leave thousands of notes and photos on the ofrenda.

