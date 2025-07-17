Watch CBS News
Carson facility accused of exposing employees to hazardous toxic chemical, says district attorney

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is investigating a Carson facility for allegedly failing to protect its employees from prolonged exposure to ethylene oxide, a toxic chemical linked to health risks.

With the LA County Fire Department and the California Department of Toxic Substances Control, investigators from the DA's office executed a search warrant at Parter Medical Products Inc. on Thursday. Prosecutors accuse the company of being aware of the elevated levels of ethylene oxide but failing to take adequate steps to mitigate the danger. 

The hazardous gas is linked to cancer, reproductive harm and neurological damage. 

"No employer should risk the safety of their workers by exposing them to toxic substances and then turn a blind eye," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. "Ethylene oxide can silently poison people over time — causing cancer, damaging organs, and cutting lives short."

Prosecutors asked anyone with information relevant to the investigation to contact Assistant Head Deputy Daniel Wright at (213) 257-3001. 

