Carson Assemblymember proposes new drunk driving legislation to support children of victims

Carson Assemblymember Mike Gipson unveiled his new legislation Friday, AB-1551, which aims to improve the lives of children who lose a parent as a result of drunk driving or a hit-and-run.

The bill's intent is to ensure victim children do not fall behind in life due to losing a parent.

Gipson's bill is supported by Moms Against Drunk Driving, Los Angeles Walks, and Street Racing Kills.

"I was joined this morning by many fantastic organizations that have been advocating against impaired and reckless driving for years. I'm proud to have these distinguished organizations stand with me as I introduce my new bill AB-1551, which would mandate that the defendant be responsible for child support if they kill the parent of a minor while driving under the influence," said Assemblymember Gipson. "Last year, there were over 1,000 deaths due to drunk driving in California alone. That is 1,000 completely avoidable and senseless deaths."