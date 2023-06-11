Carport fire damages multiple vehicles in Fairfax, could be connected to series of possible arson
Authorities are investigating the cause of a carport fire that damaged two vehicles in Fairfax early Saturday morning.
The fire, which was first reported to Los Angeles Fire Department just before 2:15 a.m., torched a detached garage behind homes in the 430 block of N. Curson Avenue before it was extinguished about 20 minutes later.
Due to a series of similar incidents that have been reported in the same area in recent weeks, investigators are looking into the incident as possible arson.
According to the Los Angeles Times, a different fire was started about a mile and a half away from Saturday's blaze, in the 260 block of S. Orange Drive, when a pickup truck was found engulfed in flames.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.