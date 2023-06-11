Watch CBS News
Local News

Carport fire damages multiple vehicles in Fairfax, could be connected to series of possible arson

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities investigating carport fire as latest in possible series of arson
Authorities investigating carport fire as latest in possible series of arson 00:47

Authorities are investigating the cause of a carport fire that damaged two vehicles in Fairfax early Saturday morning. 

The fire, which was first reported to Los Angeles Fire Department just before 2:15 a.m., torched a detached garage behind homes in the 430 block of N. Curson Avenue before it was extinguished about 20 minutes later. 

Due to a series of similar incidents that have been reported in the same area in recent weeks, investigators are looking into the incident as possible arson. 

According to the Los Angeles Times, a different fire was started about a mile and a half away from Saturday's blaze, in the 260 block of S. Orange Drive, when a pickup truck was found engulfed in flames. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on June 10, 2023 / 6:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.