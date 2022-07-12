Watch CBS News
Carjacking suspect leads police on pursuit with child in car

LAPD pursuing suspect wanted for grand theft auto
Police are pursuing a grand theft suspect in a white sedan in the Leimert Park area. It's possible a child may be in the car. 

The pursuit started around 8:50 p.m. Monday. The victim of the carjacking told police her child was in the car, however, law enforcement has not been able to confirm whether there is a child in the car with the driver. 

Around 9:02 p.m. the Los Angeles Police Department used spike strips to slow down the vehicle. All four tires were said to be impacted. 

The car then headed towards the 10 Freeway. 

Around 9:14 p.m. the suspect was on Santa Rosalita Drive, a residential area in Crenshaw. The suspect stopped in front of a condo complex. The male suspect came out of the car and lay down on the street.

Around 9:20 p.m. officers pulled a small child in a car seat from the car to safety. The man was taken into custody. 

First published on July 11, 2022 / 9:09 PM

