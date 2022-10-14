Watch CBS News
Carjacking suspect arrested in Oxnard

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities arrested a 19-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a series of carjacking attempts in Oxnard on Oct. 9. 

The original scene unfolded when Oxnard Police Department officers were initially called to the scene of an attempted carjacking on West Vineyard Avenue at around 7:45 p.m. They came in contact with a woman who detailed that the suspect held her at gunpoint and demanded she give him her vehicle. She reportedly refused those demands and ran into her apartment to call authorities. 

The suspect had fled before they arrived. 

However, a little over an hour later, police were again called for reports of a carjacking about three miles away on Forest Park Boulevard, where a man detailed that he had just had his vehicle taken by a man who held him at gunpoint. He also took his wallet, phone and a necklace. 

Investigators were able to determine that the suspect, Andrew Cornish, was allegedly connected to both incidents. They learned that Cornish was already in custody at Venture County Main Jail after he was arrested for two armed robberies on Oct. 10 and arrested again for the events on Oct. 9. 

Anyone with information was asked to contact Oxnard Police at (805) 486-6228.

