CARE Court offers help for homeless with mental illness and opens in LA County

Norwalk's specialized CARE Court is the first of the state-funded program to open in LA County

The state's courtroom-based mental health care program has made its way to Los Angeles County, with the Norwalk Courthouse serving as the county's first location.

As many people living on the streets in the county suffer from mental health issues, Gov. Gavin Newsom said his CARE Court program came about out of desperation as California faces one of the largest homeless populations in the country.

Starting Friday, the specialized CARE Court in Norwalk allows judges to hear from petitioners who are trying to get treatment and services for people suffering from a severe mental illness.

Normally courts only get involved in cases with mentally ill people when a crime has been committed, The hope is to get the help that is needed before an incident happens. County leaders stressed this is a voluntary program and no one will be forced into treatment.

"Families are at the end of their ropes, communities are frustrated, and leaders up and down the state have felt their hands have been tied. And that's why what we're doing here today is so important," Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said.

To be eligible for CARE Court the person must be at least 18 years old, have been diagnosed with a mental disorder, show signs of deteriorating mental health and be petitioned by a family member, spouse, roommate or first responder.

Friday is the first day CARE Court Norwalk begins accepting petitions. with plans to relocate to a more central location in the County in the future.