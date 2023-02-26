Car-to-car shooting prompts investigation in Westminster

Police are investigating a reported car-to-car shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Westminster.

The shooting is said to have happened at around 4:40 p.m. in a residential area located in the 13200 block of Jasperson Way.

According to Westminster Police Department, the alleged victim was confronted by an unknown suspect behind the wheel of a white SUV, who is said to have fired several rounds, one of which struck his vehicle.

"The victim is not injured and was able to leave the area safely before calling police," said WPD Sergeant Eddie Esqueda. "Officers located casings at the scene and found no other victims of the shooting."

As they continue to investigate the incident, detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has additional information to contact them at (714) 548-3759.