Watch CBS News
Local News

Car slams into Panda Express in Covina

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Driver crashes into front of Panda Express in Covina
Driver crashes into front of Panda Express in Covina 00:36

Authorities are investigating after a car drove through the front of a Panda Express restaurant in Covina. 

According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, the collision happened a little before 4 p.m. at the popular Chinese food restaurant located on E. Badillo Street. 

Nobody inside the restaurant was injured during the incident. 

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. 

Crews with Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety were on the scene to assess the integrity of the structure and if it was safe for business to continue. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 4:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.