Car slams into Panda Express in Covina

Driver crashes into front of Panda Express in Covina

Authorities are investigating after a car drove through the front of a Panda Express restaurant in Covina.

According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, the collision happened a little before 4 p.m. at the popular Chinese food restaurant located on E. Badillo Street.

Nobody inside the restaurant was injured during the incident.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Crews with Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety were on the scene to assess the integrity of the structure and if it was safe for business to continue.