Car involved in a police pursuit crashes down Angeles National Forest mountain road

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A car tumbled down a mountain road in the Angeles National Forest as it was being pursued by law enforcement Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:00 p.m., SKYCAL was overhead of the crash at San Gabriel Canyon Road near the Morris Dam as rescue crews and law enforcement responded to the mangled car. 

Preliminary information states officers from the Azusa Police Department were doing a welfare check when a short pursuit ensued into Azusa Canyon with one person inside the car.

The driver appeared to drive off the cliff. The condition of the driver is not known at this time.

More information to come as this is a developing story.

A car involved in a police pursuit crashes off a Los Angeles National Forest road. Rescue crews respond. KCAL News
First published on September 7, 2023 / 2:40 PM

